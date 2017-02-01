Lincoln County is a sanctuary county – like all Oregon counties

Lincoln County Commissioners Wednesday clarified Lincoln County’s status as a “Sanctuary County,” which means that anyone who doesn’t break the law is welcome to work and live here – just like in ALL OTHER OREGON COUNTIES. It’s actually a state law, designating all of Oregon as a Sanctuary State.

Hall said Lincoln County celebrates freedom for all those who live, work and travel through Lincoln County and that no one is singled out for their skin color, country of origin, their religious views or their political leanings.



Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers told the commissioners that local law enforcement does not perform sweeps within their cities or counties for any signs of illegal immigrants. Again, that’s ICE’s job, he said. In addition, when anyone is released from the Lincoln County Jail and they are released based on making bail or having served their time in the jail, they are freed. Once they’re released, they’re released – UNLESS there is another arrest warrant pending from another jurisdiction like ICE. If ICE wants him or her, they have to perform their duties by providing appropriate warrant information. Landers said that his Sheriff’s Office doesn’t run an immigration police operation.

When word came of last week’s international snafu on immigrants and naturalized citizens being turned away at airports abroad and in the U.S., Sheriff Landers said the “fall-out” confusion was quite evident. He said Homeland Security, a federal agency, didn’t seem to be able to precisely figure out what was really going on. And Lincoln County didn’t want to get involved in that level of police work. In the end of course, the courts stepped in and gave a sense of direction on the whole mess-up. But even now, they’re still sorting through it.