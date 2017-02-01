Lincoln City: Report of a Semi possibly on fire at 3500 NE 101

Feb 012017
2pm
Report of a semi on the side of Highway 101 at 3500 NE 101. Smoke and sparks coming from the vehicle, according to a witness. Driver is trying to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. North Lincoln Fire and Lincoln City Police enroute.
2:04pm
First on scene say smoke and fire is coming from the rear of the vehicle. Sounds like highway may be closing any minute.
2:08pm
Firefighters dealing with it…
2:10pm
Highway 101 is totally shut down.
Call for citizen photos: Send to: Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.