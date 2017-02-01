Lincoln City: Report of a Semi possibly on fire at 3500 NE 101

 Daily News
Feb 012017
 

2pm
Report of a semi on the side of Highway 101 at 3500 NE 101. Smoke and sparks coming from the vehicle, according to a witness. Driver is trying to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. North Lincoln Fire and Lincoln City Police enroute.

2:04pm
First on scene say smoke and fire is coming from the rear of the vehicle. Sounds like highway may be closing any minute.

2:08pm
Firefighters dealing with it…

2:10pm
Highway 101 is totally shut down.

Call for citizen photos: Send to: Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com

 Posted by at 2:02 PM

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.