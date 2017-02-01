Flu and Tummy Aches breaking out in Lincoln County

From Lincoln County Health Department:

The flu outbreak in Lincoln County continues, and the county is now experiencing Gastrointestinal Illness (GI) outbreaks. You can follow the most recent data about the flu in Oregon by visiting the Oregon Health Authority’s “Flu Bites” web page http://bit.ly/1Ljd62o.

The microorganism for the GI outbreak has not yet been confirmed; but it is suspected to be Norovirus. To learn more information about Norovirus go to http://bit.ly/2fIRlOp.

FLU

Signs and Symptom: Fever or feeling feverish or having chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue (tiredness). Some may also have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

To Prevent the Flu

• Get the flu vaccine (this is the most effective way to prevent flu).

• If you have a fever >100F stay home for 24 hours after the fever is gone (the fever should be gone

without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

• Wash your hands frequently.

GASTROINTESTINAL (GI) ILLNESS

Signs and Symptoms: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping. Some may have a low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and a general sense of tiredness. The illness often begins suddenly. Illness is usually brief, with symptoms lasting about 1 or 2 days.

To Prevent GI illness:

• Most important, if you vomit or have diarrhea stay home to rest for 48 hours after the vomiting and diarrhea have stopped.

• Wash hands frequently (after use of the bathroom, changing diapers, before eating or preparing food); Hand Sanitizer is largely ineffective against reducing the spread of Norovirus.

• Disinfect household surfaces with bleach solution (1cup of household bleach to a gallon of water). If you have any questions, concerns, or need assistance, please contact the Lincoln County Public Health

Communicable Disease Public Health Nurses at 541-265-0587.