Wyden – Merkley vow to try to block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Washington DC has become a war zone. And clearly it’s showing definite signs that things are only going to get worse. The latest salvo comes from Senate democrats who are vowing to do everything in their power – however limited that might be – to block the confirmation of Trump’s pick to fill the vacancy caused by the death of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scallia.

Both Oregon Senators are in the thick of the sound and fury surrounding nominee and federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch whose view of the law is very conservative and closely reflective of the legal opinions of former Justice Scalia.

Here’s more from the Oregonian. Click here.