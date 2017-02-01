Weather or Not: A Chill from the East

Wednesday, Feb. 1st – Lincoln County

Summary: Clouds and sunbreaks yesterday, cooler, east winds developed overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust…

Lincoln City: 49F/39F/18mph

Depoe Bay: 49F/31F/18mph

Newport: 46F/36F/30mph

Waldport: 47F/38F/23mph

Yachats: 49F/39F/21mph

January 2017 Statistics…

High Temp: 57F on the 27th

Low Temp: 28F on the 13th

Precip: 6.85” (normal is 10.24″)

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 20 mph G30/Altimeter: 30.01”

Forecast: After several days of light winds, the breeze started picking up overnight from the east, ushering in a stretch of generally lower temperatures. There’s a slight chance of some light rain today and tonight under mostly cloudy skies, high in the mid-40s and low in the mid-30s. Then we head into an extended period of rainy and cool days, but the mercury is expected to remain just high enough that we shouldn’t see any snow or freezing rain like the Valley is expecting (see Travel section below). Along with increasing rain, the thermometer may only reach about 40F tomorrow and east winds blow 20-30 mph. Outlook is for rain Friday through Tuesday, the breeze slowly veers to southerly and cool temps linger as highs top out in the mid-40s and lows slump to the upper-30s.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of Northwest Oregon, except the coast, for another round of Wintry weather tomorrow and Friday. Up to 2 inches of snow first followed by freezing rain with ice accumulations of a quarter to a half inch through the Willamette Valley, Coast Range and Columbia River Gorge, and several inches of snow possible in the Cascades.

In the Coast Range this morning, there’s mostly bare pavement and 32F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are dry, temperatures around 35F. The Columbia River Gorge has mainly bare pavement and thermometer readings of 30-35F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and spots of ice on the highways, carry chains or traction tires, cold temps 15-25F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Swells are 6 feet at 10 seconds this morning with an ENE wind 10-20 knots. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect today and tomorrow. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, chance rain, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/01 Wed 09:10 AM 2.25 L

02/01 Wed 03:09 PM 7.82 H

02/01 Wed 09:19 PM 0.81 L

02/02 Thu 04:00 AM 8.66 H

In Short: Mainly overcast, slight chance of rain, then cool, wet and windy.