Columbia Bank – Waldport partners up with Seashore Family Literacy

Waldport Columbia Bank presents “Warm Hearts Winter Drive” fundraising check to Seashore Family Literacy. Throughout the month of December, Waldport Columbia Bank employees helped raise financial support to benefit Seashore Family Literacy during their annual “Warm Hearts Winter Drive”. Bank employees were actively engaged in the fundraising efforts, including helping to organize a holiday bake sale that raised over $400 in one day!

Columbia Bank “Gave the branches the decision about where the money should be donated, so we thought that was important that we choose a local organization to support. Seashore does a lot in the community for us, for the kids.” -Lisa Hesfer, Assistant Manager.

This year, Columbia Bank, customers and the community contributed $1,370 which helps support Seashore in its mission of helping children, adults and families improve their reading, writing, math, computer and communication skills.

“Between the last 2 years we have raised over $3,500 during the Warm Hearts Campaign for Seashore. Seashore has helped a lot of people. We have employees who participate in some of the services that are offered, for instance the After School Program at the Literacy Center. We feel that Seashore gives a lot to this community, and it is our opportunity to help out and give back!” -Sheri Williams, VP Branch Manager.

Last year, the donation from Columbia Bank helped Seashore purchase a new ductless heating system to warm the Center for Learning. Seashore is a grassroots non-profit organization and relies heavily on the support received from generous community partners like Columbia Bank.

In 2017 Seashore will continue offering quality education programs, meal services, while also helping to meet people’s basic needs. Renovations at the Center for Learning will continue as funds are raised. The gymnasium will be completely overhauled, to allow for the expansion of community-wide events, youth engagement opportunities and provide an indoor recreation space. To learn more about Seashore Family Literacy and how you can help please call 541.563.7323 or visit www.seashorefamily.org