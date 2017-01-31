Heads-up for late-week travelers

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service, in effect from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon, for the South Willamette Valley, the Central Coast Range and the Lane County Cascade foothills. Winter precipitation is expected to increase Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday afternoon. Small amounts of snow or sleet are possible Thursday afternoon as the precipitation first begins, generally a trace to one inch. Ice accumulations, two to four tenths of an inch. The ice could lead to tree damage and power disruptions, as well as dangerous driving conditions. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

While some coastal areas may also be affected, the Central Coast is not part of this notice. However, the rest of Lincoln County is and some Wintry precipitation may occur away from the immediate coastline.

