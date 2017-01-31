Trump now accused of “stress testing” all three branches of government to see which one breaks down first…

Academics, constitutional lawyers and high ranking government officials are apparently getting close to their wits end trying to figure what President Trump is thinking and what’s driving his thoughts.

One theory making the rounds in Washington is that he’s stress testing all three branches of government to see which one breaks first and then start working on the other one that isn’t the presidency.

It’s a hauntingly troubling re-make of the movie classic “Seven Days in May” when the U.S. Government was nearly toppled by high ranking officials in the military – except in the current case – it’s the military that might be called upon to topple the Trump “coup” – of turning the presidency into a “strong man” position tossing the Constitution out the window and vowing that a new constitution is in order in order to “Make America Great Again.”

