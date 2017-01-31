Weather or Not: Left Out Again

Tuesday, Jan. 31st – Lincoln County

Summary: Clouds and sun yesterday, dry, chilly north wind, drizzle this morning.

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 54F/46F

Depoe Bay: 51F/43F

Newport: 52F/43F

Waldport: 51F/44F

Yachats: 54F/45F

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 1,200’ & 4,500’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.23”

Forecast: A Special Weather Statement is in effect for all of Northwest Oregon, except the Central Coast, for another round of Wintry weather this week. Even other coastal areas may see some light snow or freezing rain Wednesday through Friday, but only our area, from Lincoln City to Yachats, was left out of the notice. For us, a chance of some light rain or drizzle on and off through tomorrow, a bit cooler as highs of 50F and lows of 35-40F are projected. Outlook is for rain likely Thursday through Saturday, a chance of rain Sunday, then rain likely again Monday. The mercury rises to 50F during the days and dips to 35-40F overnight all week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement and 40F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet in spots, temperatures around 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has mainly bare pavement with some patches of ice and thermometer readings 30-35F. For the Cascades, expect spots of ice on the highways, carry chains or traction tires, temps 30-35F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Swells are 5 feet at 10 seconds this morning with a light NE breeze 5-10 knots. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from late tonight through Thursday. Stronger winds with gales are possible by late in the weekend. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, chance rain, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* Tides

01/31 Tue 08:20 AM 2.46 L

01/31 Tue 02:19 PM 8.41 H

01/31 Tue 08:38 PM 0.16 L

02/01 Wed 03:19 AM 8.57 H

In Short: Mainly overcast, light winds, chance of light rain, then wet.