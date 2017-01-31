Young people’s “go to” place for help….

The Oregon State Police is pleased to announce the availability of SafeOregon a new school safety tip line program available to all public K-12 schools in Oregon at no cost to use. SafeOregon requires schools to complete a sign-up process in order for students to use.

SafeOregon is a way for students, staff or other members of the public to anonymously report and share confidential information of a threat or a potential threat to student safety. Trained staff are available 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year reached by phone, text message, mobile application or website. The main goal of SafeOregon is to intervene at the earliest possible point in the life of a young person who is struggling, helping them when they need it, before a situation turns tragic – either violence, threats of violence, fights, drugs, alcohol, weapons, bullying or friends that talk about hurting themselves, harassment, intimidation, cyber bullying, or self-harm.

Tips can be submitted any day, any night, no matter what time it is through the SafeOregon.com web portal, by e-mail to tip@safeoregon.com, through the SafeOregon mobile application (available for android or iOS device), or by calling or texting 844-472-3364. Tips are promptly analyzed and routed for the most appropriate follow up and urgency. This may be to school officials, law enforcement, community mental health programs or other appropriate local or state agencies. Tip Line staff make sure follow-up is noted and recorded.

For more information please visit safeoregon.com. The resource page has more information for students, parents and for schools to sign-up. Students and parents are encouraged to talk to their school administration about making SafeOregon available in their school.