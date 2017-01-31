ODOT Audit: ODOT knows how to build roads but strategizing their construction, not so much

An independent audit of the Oregon Department of Transportation shows the agency’s overall performance is equal to other states, but there’s a fair amount of waste of taxpayer dollars.

The audit said ODOT doesn’t handle smaller projects very well – they’re often completed late and over budget, costing Oregon taxpayers millions of dollars. Even with some of their larger projects ODOT runs over budget – $38 million over for example, with the Highway 20 bypass project just being completed between Eddyville and Toledo.

