OSU tries to calm nervous students over Trump’s immigrant chaotic situation

Oregon State University President Edward J. Ray today issued a statement to university faculty, staff and students regarding presidential executive orders issued last week on the topic of U.S. immigration policy changes and the ability to travel abroad. It specifies that OSU will remain a sanctuary university. The statement also outlines some of the problems, uncertainty and anxiety the orders will cause for refugees, immigrants, those with green cards, their families and friends.

The memo details steps the university will take in coming weeks to help students, staff and faculty understand executive orders and their rights; learn more about the basics of immigration policy, visas, travel and others issues; and provide advice on Referred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA students. The statement outlines services available to the OSU community to help deal with these new issues.

A copy of the statement is available online at http://bit.ly/2kjS0vp