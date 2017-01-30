“Gas ‘n Go” lands Lincoln City man in jail…

A Lincoln City motorist who didn’t want to pay for his gas led police on a pursuit from the Yaquina Bay Bridge down into South Beach and into the woods.

Newport Police say Blake Barnhill, 27 of Lincoln City left the Chevron station at 9th and 101 without paying, and headed south on 101.

The call went out over the police radio with a description of Barnhill’s car. A sharp eyed State Police Trooper spotted him headed south over the Yaquina Bay Bridge and soon Newport Police were on him too.

Police say Barnhill quickly ditched his car in an apartment parking lot near South Beach Grocery and took off running into the woods.

Police ran off after him and soon caught up with him. But he wouldn’t surrender. So they tazed him. They slapped hand-cuffs on him and had him taken to PCH for a quick check-up. While there, Barnhill tried several times to escape – unsuccessfully.

Barnhill was then transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked for Theft, Drunk Driving, Fleeing Police, Attempted Escape and Resisting Arrest. His bail was set at $67,500.