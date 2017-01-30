Say “I love you” with a song on Valentines Day!

Singing Valentines have become a tradition in recent years for the members of the Oregon Coastal-Aires Barbershop Chorus. Each Feb. 14, the chorus sends out quartets to deliver the sounds of love to lucky recipients in Lincoln county from Waldport to Lincoln Beach including Toledo.

For $30, the Coastal-Aires will deliver two songs and a rose to your loved one wherever he or she may be on Valentine’s Day, whether at work, school or at home. Quartets will be available beginning at 9a.m. and continue throughout the day. For further information and to schedule your Singing Valentine call 541-961-3566 and leave your name, phone number and times you can be reached without giving away the surprise.

The Coastal-Aires are affiliated with the Barbershop Harmony Society, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of the barbershop style, sharing the joy of singing and promoting music education.

Say The Coastal-Aires, “This is some of the most fun we have all year!” This year leave your sweetheart speechless; say “I love you ” with a song.