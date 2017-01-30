Weather or Not: Slow Change to Rain

Monday, Jan. 30th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy yesterday, a little mist in the afternoon/evening, normal temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 52F/45F

Depoe Bay: 51F/40F

Newport: 50F/39F

Waldport: 50F/40F

Yachats: 50F/41F

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: NE 7 mph/Altimeter: 30.32”

Forecast: While the Valley is faced with another possible Winter weather event this week, we’ll see the threat of rain slowly increase. Today there’s a chance of drizzle or light rain under mostly cloudy skies, light winds and highs of 50-55F. Cloudy tonight, low of 40F. A moderate chance of rain continues tomorrow, high around 50F. Outlook is for a 50-50 chance of rain Wednesday, rain likely Thursday and Friday, showers Saturday, and rain again Sunday. Thermometer readings are expected to be below seasonal averages with highs of 45-50F and lows of 35-40F from midweek on. Currently, there does not seem to be much chance of any freezing precipitation developing along the Central Coast.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s bare pavement, temperatures in the upper-30s in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are dry, temps around 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has mainly bare pavement with some spots of ice and thermometer readings 30-35F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and spots of ice on the highways, carry chains or traction tires, temps 30-35F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Swells are down to 7 feet at 11 seconds this morning with light E winds nearshore and an ENE breeze 10-15 knots farther out. Stronger winds are expected to return by Wednesday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, chance drizzle, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

01/30 Mon 07:35 AM 2.70 L

01/30 Mon 01:34 PM 8.84 H

01/30 Mon 08:01 PM -0.30 L

01/31 Tue 02:41 AM 8.46 H

In Short: Mainly overcast, light winds, light rain, then wetter by midweek.