Citizens For A Healthy County Kickoff/Fundraiser

Citizens For A Healthy County Kickoff/FundraiserYes On Measure 21-177 A Ban On Aerial Pesticide Spraying

SPEAKERS, MUSIC BY ROBERT RUBIN

Citizens for a Healthy County will be holding a kickoff/fundraiser event at Bier One, located at 424 SW Coast Highway in Newport, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, February 9.

CHC is the political committee of Lincoln County Community Rights (LCCR), who began the process of drafting a citizen’s initiative banning aerial pesticide spraying in 2014. LCCR prevailed in two lawsuits filed against its ordinance initiative, although its work was delayed by court proceedings for approximately a year, and then went on to gather the required number of signatures.

This initiative has now become a measure and will be placed before the voters of Lincoln County in this coming May election.

The event will include an overview of Measure 21-177, guest speakers whose lives have been negatively impacted by aerial spraying, and musician Robert Rubin (aka Tex Brooklyn), singing and playing a selection of his originals on the accordion.