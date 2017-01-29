Community Alert for South County – beware of counterfeit money

From a NLC.com reader:

A local man walked into our business and asked for a pack of cigarettes. While the employee was getting the cigarettes the customer pulled a $100 bill from his pocket and looked at it. Then he flipped it over to hide the most suspicious parts. Lucky for us the employee is smart, attentive and refused the bill.

The $100 bill had Chinese writing on the side the customer turned downward and tried to hide it.

The customer is 5’7″ light brown hair with some gray, mustache, beard, receding hair, slightly chubby, and was wearing an orange OSU beavers hooded sweatshirt. He is well known by law enforcement and around the Waldport community.