Sen. Merkley joins protest at PDX against Muslim ban

Portland, OR – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley will join protesters to decry the president’s discriminatory executive order banning refugees and people traveling from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States.

“Lady Liberty is crying. The quote at her base says, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses’ — it doesn’t say, ‘if you’re of one religion or another,’” Merkley said. “Rather than degrading our foundational principle of religious freedom, we must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Hundreds of people were expected to gather at the airport at 2pm and at airports across the country to protest the latest in a series of harmful executive orders. People are expected to come from across Oregon to show solidarity with immigrants, refugees, and Muslims.

Senator issued a statement decrying President Trump’s unprecedented move to ban those of a particular religion from entering the U.S: