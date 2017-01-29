Sen. Merkley joins protest at PDX against Muslim ban

Portland, OR – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley will join protesters to decry the president’s discriminatory executive order banning refugees and people traveling from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States.
“Lady Liberty is crying. The quote at her base says, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses’ — it doesn’t say, ‘if you’re of one religion or another,’” Merkley said. “Rather than degrading our foundational principle of religious freedom, we must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Muslim brothers and sisters.”
Hundreds of people were expected to gather at the airport at 2pm and at airports across the country to protest the latest in a series of harmful executive orders. People are expected to come from across Oregon to show solidarity with immigrants, refugees, and Muslims.
Senator issued a statement decrying President Trump’s unprecedented move to ban those of a particular religion from entering the U.S:
I am outraged by Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees, immigrants, and even legal permanent residents.
Slamming our doors shut and building walls is an affront to our American values and a danger to our security.
America has been a beacon of hope to the world precisely because we celebrate ethnic and religious diversity. We have not always succeeded, but we have always aspired to meet our ideals.
Donald Trump’s dark vision does not reflect the American people, and sends the wrong message to the world.
I stand with everyone affected, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.
We are and must always be better than this.
