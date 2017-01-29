Oregon to expand open health care enrollment outreach ahead of January 31 deadline



OREGON TO EXPAND OPEN ENROLLMENT OUTREACH AHEAD OF JAN. 31 DEADLINE

Salem — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced today it is taking steps to reach more Oregonians before the Jan. 31 deadline to enroll in individual health insurance plans.

With reports of the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) scaling back advertising for HealthCare.gov sign-ups, DCBS wants to make sure Oregonians have the information they need to enroll in 2017 health coverage.

“It’s not clear today what outreach HealthCare.gov is doing,” said Patrick Allen, DCBS director. “This is no time to make it harder for Oregonians to get the information they need on how to get coverage for themselves and their families for 2017.”

The state will invest an additional $100,000 to expand its online marketing to reach people statewide. It also launched today a new video of one Oregonian’s story of coverage, available at http://bit.ly/2kCyECP.

About 151,000 Oregonians already have chosen a plan through HealthCare.gov, outpacing every previous open enrollment total. Another 115,000 in Oregon may be eligible for financial assistance, but they have to enroll by Jan. 31.

In addition to increased marketing, the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace and its partners will be participating in the following open enrollment events this weekend:

Oregon has a network of insurance agents and community organizations ready to help people enroll.

Agents and community partners all over the state are listed at http://www.oregonhealthcare.gov/get-help.html. Consumers also can call the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace at 1-855-268-3767 (toll-free).

To start shopping for plans, visit HealthCare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 (toll-free) (TTY: 1-855-889-4325).

After the Jan. 31 deadline, people will be able to get 2017 coverage only in special circumstances, like when they get married or lose job-related coverage.