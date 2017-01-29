Weather or Not: Foggy Valley

Sunday, Jan. 29th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mixed clouds and clearing yesterday, light wind, pleasant temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 53F/43F

Depoe Bay: 55F/41F

Newport: 54F/37F

Waldport: 54F/40F

Yachats: 55F/42F

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 1,100’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.51”

Forecast: Dry weather is expected to continue with only a slight chance of rain until later in the week when a series of systems bring periods of rain and showers to the Central Coast. Mostly cloudy skies today, light winds and high around 55F. Tonight, the remnants of a weak front passes through and a smidge of light rain is possible, lows 40-45F. Cloudy again tomorrow, but mainly dry, high 55F. Outlook is for an increasing chance of rain Tuesday, then rain likely Wednesday through Friday, followed by showers on Saturday. A little cooler as the mercury stops at 50F during the day and dips to 35-40F at night.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are spots of ice/frost on the pavement, areas of fog, temperatures 30-32F in the passes. Willamette Valley destinations have restricted visibility in persistent dense fog, temps around 35F. The Columbia River Gorge has mainly bare pavement with some spots of ice and thermometer readings 30-35F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and spots of ice on the highways, carry chains or traction tires, temps 30-32F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Swells are 10 feet at 14 seconds this morning with light E winds nearshore and southerlies 10-15 knots farther out. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas remains in effect through late tonight. No significant weather systems are expected to impact local waters until the middle of the week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, light breeze, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* Tides

01/29 Sun 06:53 AM 2.97 L

01/29 Sun 12:53 PM 9.10 H

01/29 Sun 07:25 PM -0.55 L

01/30 Mon 02:06 AM 8.31 H

In Short: Mainly overcast, light winds, dry, then wet by midweek.