Newport High Seniors compete for Mr. & Miss Newport High competition

Newport High School 2017 graduating senior Chelsea Alastriste is after a pretty lofty goal – to be come either a criminal defense attorney or an immigration law attorney. But before she heads off to college and then law school, Chelsea is trying a lofty goal closer to home – helping to raise enough money to qualify her to become the “Miss” of the Mr. and Miss Newport High contest.

Chelsea is not only a high energy young woman, he has a high energy family that owns a place in town that might help put her over the top for her competitive fundraiser. The Alatriste family owns the locally renown “Best View” pizza house in town – Izzy’s atop the knoll at Highway 101 and Lighthouse Drive that overlooks the ocean.

Chelsea says to benefit her charitable fundraiser for the Newport Children’s Advocacy Center, her father, Max Alatriste, is donating 10% of their restaurant proceeds for a ten hour period on Monday, January 30th, at their Izzy’s Pizza Restaurant. Those fundraising ten hours are from 11am Monday morning to 9pm Monday night.