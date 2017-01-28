Oregon left off federal infrastructure list for roads, bridges, etc.

In a move that has riled many top Oregon state officials and politicians, President Donald Trump has left Oregon completely off his proposed list for federal funding for roads, highways, bridges and other critical infrastructure.

Wondering what could possibly happen next, Oregon’s largely democratic leaders are hoping that the state’s lone Republican Congressman, Greg Walden of Hood River, might be able to get Oregon back on the list. Oregon is no different from most states that are struggling with tighter budgets due, in no small way, to steadily shrinking federal assistance over the past twenty years for highways, roads, bridges, sewer and water systems under the guise that government should back off and let private enterprise show the way.

But there may be a faint light at the end of the tunnel for Oregon on Trump’s Infrastructural Extravaganza. Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.