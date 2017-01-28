Mardi Gras Goddess: Wild Women Show in Independence

Wild Woman Show – 2017 – Goddesses, Divas and Crones

Local Toledo artist Karen A. Fitzgibbon-Fikaa Designs recently had her piece “Mardi Gras Goddess” juried into the Wild Woman Show at the River Gallery in Independence, Oregon. This piece is a free-form crochet figure. The wings are created from layers of feathers hand sewn one at a time, the face and crows are sculpted from polymer clay, with a variety of adornments to include fiber, beads, chain, misc. pieces. She stands approx. 3 feet tall by 3 feet wide on a wood base. For additional information contact Karen at fikaadesigns@live.com

Wild Woman Show, Opening Reception Saturday, January 28, 6-9pm

Showing through February 24th.

River Gallery, 184 S. Main, Independence, OR

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11-5.