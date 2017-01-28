Cost: $4.00 (cash only) includes admission and entry into Door Prizes provided by the vendors

Calling all fiber enthusiasts and those wanting to explore the world of fiber (spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting, felting and more). Saturday February 4th, from9 am to 4 pm at the Newport Middle School – 825 NE 7th Street, Newport OR 97365 for the Annual Yaquina Fiber Arts Guild Newport Spin-In.

Shop with over 20 vendors selling fiber and fiber related tools and accessories, jewelry and soap.

La Maison Café of Newport will have a selection of food and drink available.

Bring your wheel, drop spindle, other fiber project or curiosity and spend the day.

For more information contact Linda Hannah at 541-336-4233 or hannahr78@gmail.com