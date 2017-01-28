President Trump’s Mexican Wall – Threat to Oregon Agriculture and Industries

Jan 282017
President Donald Trump’s insistence on building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico has become a deep worry for states that do a lot of foreign trade with Mexico – like Oregon.
Oregon imports a lot of farm products from Mexico and exports a good quantity of electronics, including computers and control systems. If this “wall thing” develops legs, it could become a blow to Oregon’s economy. But not just to Oregon – to other states as well.
Here’s a forboding glimpse of what Oregon may look forward to if Trump’s Wall becomes real. The story is in Oregon Business Magazine. Click here.
