Weather or Not: Goin’ Like Sixty

Saturday, Jan. 28th – Lincoln County

Summary: Lots of sunshine yesterday, warm, light east winds 5-10 mph.

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 53F/43F

Depoe Bay: 58F/39F

Newport: 55F/39F

Waldport: 53F/39F

Yachats: 57F/43F

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 10 mph/Altimeter: 30.60”

Forecast: We got close to the 60F mark yesterday and may reach or even surpass it today under mixed skies and light east-southeast winds. Unseasonably warm, yes, but record highs for this date near 75F along the Central Coast are safe (Newport hit 77F on January 28, 1895). Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, low around 40F. Partly sunny and a bit cooler tomorrow as the thermometer tops out in the mid- to upper-50s. Outlook is for mostly cloudy Monday, a chance of rain Tuesday, then rain likely and breezy Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures slowly return to seasonal averages during the week ahead with highs of 50F and lows of 40F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are spots of ice/frost on the pavement, areas of fog, temperature right at 32F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways have restricted visibility in very dense fog, temps around 35F. The Columbia River Gorge has mainly bare pavement with a few spots of ice and thermometer readings 30-35F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and spots of ice on the highways, carry chains or traction tires, temps 25-30F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Seas are 8 feet at 11 seconds this morning with ESE winds 5-10 knots. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas remains in effect through late tomorrow night. No significant weather systems are expected to impact local waters until the middle of next week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sun and clouds, light breeze, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/28 Sat 06:13 AM 3.27 L

01/28 Sat 12:13 PM 9.20 H

01/28 Sat 06:51 PM -0.60 L

01/29 Sun 01:31 AM 8.12 H

In Short: Mixed sky, dry, warm, then increasing clouds, wet by midweek.