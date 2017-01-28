Lincoln City Mayor Recall Signatures Still Being Sought

As many Lincoln City residents know, last year was a very contentious period for the Lincoln City City Council. There was great stress and strain between certain members of the council and Mayor Don Williams over vacation rental dwelling (VRD) issues and council relations in particular. There are also accusations that Williams openly campaigned for council candidates that would push the town toward more VRDs at the expense of dwindling affordable housing and that he ran the council with an iron gavel and intimidated councilors and citizens in the audience with threats to have them arrested and removed from council meetings. Williams is owner of what may be the largest VRD in the city, producing claims, among some citizens, that Williams has a “conflict of interest” as revealed in his political leanings.

As a result, recall petitions have been circulated around Lincoln City to recall Williams. They need 450 signatures. They already have a considerable number toward that goal. One petition collector, Mac Smith, is gathering signatures. He says he would like to invite all those who would like to put the recall of Mayor Williams to a vote of the citizens to sign the petition.

Mac Smith will be at these locations to accept petition signatures:

Petition locations until Wednesday (2/1/2017)

Mornings in front of the Community Center.

Afternoons in the lobby of the Library.

Rock Your World (3203 SW HWY 101) 11am – 5pm