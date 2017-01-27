Can by can! Enroute to the Spring Horse Classic!

Newport horse 4H is raising money, by collecting cans, to go to The Spring Horse Classic in Redmond, Oregon April 28-30th. The Spring Horse Classic is a state wide competition testing 4Hers on their knowledge of the horse, called Hippo-logy. They are also rated on judging (breed standards), presentations and a section called Horse Bowl. This section pits teams against each other for speed and accuracy in answering horse related questions.

The Newport 4H group is collecting cans and bottles to raise money to go to this event. The money will be used for travel and lodging. Cans and bottles can be dropped off at the Lincoln County Extension office located at 1211 SE Bay Blvd, Newport. Please ask for Todd Williver at the Extension Office.

Thank you for your support!

Newport Horse 4H