Weather or Not: Hang Up Your Raincoat

Friday, Jan. 27th – Lincoln County

Summary: Clouds/drizzle early, then sunny late yesterday, light wind, comfy temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 56F/43F/0.01”

Depoe Bay: 51F/40F/0.04”

Newport: 50F/39F/0.01”

Waldport: 52F/40F/0.01”

Yachats: 52F/43F/0/01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 11 mph/Altimeter: 30.59”

Forecast: You can hang up your raincoat for a while. It looks like the dry stretch and somewhat warmer temperatures will last well into next week. Partly to mostly sunny today, light winds, and a high of 50F or better. Tonight, mostly cloudy, low around 40F. Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine tomorrow and the mercury could reach the upper-50s. Outlook is for increasing clouds Sunday, but a weather system expected to impact our area is weakening and little if any precipitation is now projected, mostly cloudy but dry Monday and Tuesday, and then get your raingear out for an extended period of wet and breezy weather beginning on Wednesday. The thermometer stays in the normal range with highs about 50F and lows near 40F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, it’s foggy with spots of ice/frost on the pavement, temperatures 30-35F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways have icy/frosty spots and dense fog, temps 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge has mainly bare pavement with a few spots of ice and thermometer readings 30-35F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and areas of ice on the highways, carry chains or traction tires, temps 20-25F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Seas are 9 feet at 14 seconds this morning with SE winds 10-15 knots. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late Sunday night. No significant weather systems are expected to impact local waters until the middle of next week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, light breeze, surf 8-12 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/27 Fri 11:33 AM 9.16 H

01/27 Fri 06:17 PM -0.48 L

01/28 Sat 12:57 AM 7.89 H

01/28 Sat 06:13 AM 3.27 L

In Short: Mainly clear, dry, warmer, then wet by midweek.