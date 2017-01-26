Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean Kick Off 2017 this weekend!

If composers were wine, then Mozart would be the champagne. Come open a bottle this weekend as maestro Adam Flatt and the Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean invite you to its performances this Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Performing Arts Center in Newport.

The concerts will begin with Mozart’s Symphony No. 34, the last piece he wrote in his stifling hometown of Salzburg. As Mozart found his freedom, the symphony gives a sense of bubbly release. It’s just the thing to lift audiences out of the winter doldrums. Connoisseurs will note that No. 34 is in C Major, of all musical keys the most simple, straightforward, and sweet.

Paired with this champagne, the Orchestra also offers the darkest of chocolates in Peter Tchaikovsky. His Symphony No. 4 wears the composer’s melancholy heart on his sleeve. Listeners cannot fail to be impressed by the piece’s opening horns, announcing the looming presence of stormy fate. And yet these stormclouds cannot obscure the distant daydream of innocent happiness. Underneath this romanticism, Tchaikovsky is classical. His childhood idol was Mozart.

Perhaps this mood of mixed emotions is fitting, as the Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean says good-bye to its concertmaster, violinist Yvonne Hsueh. In addition to her leadership of the Newport Symphony Orchestra, Yvonne has been a premier musician both in Oregon and around the country. In her last concert with the NSO,

she will perform the “Gypsy Airs” by Spanish composer Pablo de Sarasate,a favorite among violin virtuosos.

Tickets to these musical treats are available online at NewportSymphony.org and by phone at 541-265-ARTS from the box office at the Performing Arts Center (777 W. Olive Street in Newport). This finest performance venue on the Oregon coast just keeps getting better. Patrons in 2017 can now enjoy its expanded atrium, lobby, and restrooms.

Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean concerts can be heard on Saturday evenings and Sunday matinées. Ticket-holders may come early also on Saturday evening to hear a pre-concert lecture at 6:45 from NSO Music Director Adam Flatt. Sunday’s matinee includes informal introductions during the concert.

The Saturday evening show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by a daytime performance Sunday afternoon at 2:00.