Port of Toledo suffers building fire

The Port of Toledo suffered quite a loss at 1:15am Thursday morning after a fire broke out in a building the port leases to industrial tenants on NW 1st near the bridge to GP. The fire damaged about a third of the building.

Toledo Fire Chief Will Ewing said the fire started about half way up a wall leading to the possibility of an electrical issue but by no means that’s the only possible cause. Chief Ewing said that fire units from Siletz and Newport helped Toledo douse the flames. He said the investigation continues.

Port Manager Bud Shoemake told News Lincoln County that the state fire marshal’s office is helping in the investigation as well. He said only one of the three units was substantially damaged, along with some smoke damage. No estimate yet on the amount of loss.