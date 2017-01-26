Reducing falling tree dangers along 101 near Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH– Beginning Wednesday, February 1, travelers in the area of U.S. 101 just north of Cannon Beach should expect delays of up to 20 minutes while a contractor working for ODOT is cutting and removing trees. The operation should be completed by March 31.

This is a proactive attempt to manage a potential safety hazard caused by defective trees along U.S. 101. In addition, many of the trees shade the highway which can cause frosty and slick roads during the winter that are a danger to travelers.

ODOT has identified trees that are considered a danger to the 6,000 vehicles that travel this section of U.S. 101 every day. Many of these travelers are emergency responders, commuters, commercial traffic as well as those that need access to medical care.

ODOT foresters have worked closely with the state’s Scenic Byways Program to provide a visually aesthetic tree thinning plan that will leave enough larger trees throughout the area to maintain a forested feeling within the highway corridor, while removing trees that could pose a hazard to travelers.