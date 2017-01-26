Weather or Not: Fizzlin’ Drizzle

Thursday, Jan. 26th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy yesterday, light east wind, drizzle at times, average temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 53F/45F/0.01”

Depoe Bay: 50F/40F/0.02”

Newport: 46F/39F/0.06”

Waldport: 48F/40F/0.03”

Yachats: 50F/43F/0.02”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 2,100’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 7 mph/Altimeter: 30.47”

Forecast: Expect the drizzle to fizzle out and we head into an extended period of night and morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. In that vein, look for skies to clear somewhat later today, light winds, high around 50F. Mostly cloudy tonight, low 40F. Tomorrow, mostly sunny after morning overcast, light winds and a bit warmer as the mercury climbs to 50-55F. Outlook is for mainly clear Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance of rain, partly sunny Monday, increasing clouds Tuesday, and then a wet cycle beginning Wednesday. Temperatures remain seasonal as highs reach 50-55F and lows drop to 40F or so.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement, temperatures 35-40F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, temps around 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has mainly bare pavement and thermometer readings near 35F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and spots of ice on the highways, snow flurries, carry chains or traction tires, temps 25-30F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Seas are the issue this morning, currently 15 feet at 19 seconds, with light and variable winds 5-10 knots. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from noon today through tomorrow evening. No strong weather systems are expected to impact local waters until sometime next week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

Notice to Mariners… Yaquina Bay South Jetty Light 4, structure destroyed.

On the Beach… Becoming partly sunny, surf 10-15 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/26 Thu 10:52 AM 9.01 H

01/26 Thu 05:42 PM -0.21 L

01/27 Fri 12:22 AM 7.60 H

01/27 Fri 05:32 AM 3.57 L

In Short: Isolated showers, light winds, then clearing and drying.