President Trump freezes EPA grants – millions withheld for Oregon

President Donald Trump makes it no secret that doesn’t like the EPA. So he is holding up EPA grants to the states, including to Oregon.
Oregonian photo
President Trump has withheld many federal Environmental Protection Act funds for clean up and pollution prevention projects throughout Oregon and the country. Both Oregon Senators and all Oregon members of Congress, except for Central Oregon Rep. Greg Walden, signed a letter to Trump asking that he unfreeze funds promised by the federal government and are counted on to complete important clean up and pollution prevention projects.
Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.
Click ad for details
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.