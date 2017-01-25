Conners Camp on Mary’s Peak closed through February 17th

The temporary closure of Conners Camp and some of the surrounding area on Marys Peak has been extended to February 17 to protect the public during timber operations.

The timber work is part of a forest restoration project designed to improve wildlife habitat. The extension is the result of December and January snow that delayed operations in the area.

Conners Camp, located about 5.5 miles up Forest Service Road 30, serves as a picnic area and trailhead for the East Ridge Trail on Marys Peak. The closed area includes Conners Camp and the lower portion of East Ridge Trail (#1324) south of Forest Service Road 2005. FS 2005 remains open for foot and bicycle traffic.