New Fire Chief chosen by Central Oregon Coast Fire District Board

The Central Oregon Coast Fire Protection District Board interviewed a fairly long list of applicants to lead the department after a period of interim leadership and some turnover on the fire district board.

The board selected long-time veteran fire fighter, and former fire Chief of Pendleton, Oregon Gary Woodson.

Woodson told News Lincoln County that he is very much looking forward to learning all about his new “duty station” on the Oregon Coast and vows to give it his full energy and professionalism in providing top level professional fire protection services to the residents of the Waldport area. Chief Woodson assumes command of the fire district March 1st.

Woodson was most recently the Fire Chief of Pendleton off I-84 in northeast Oregon. He also spent a short time as fire chief of a small volunteer fire department in Helix, OR, northeast of Pendleton.

Woodson says he is well steeped in emergency medical services and told us that although PacWest is the district’s primary ambulance provider, he would like to explore Central Coast Fire-Rescue providing back-up, or “second out” service, when PacWest-Waldport is tied up on other calls. Central Coast recently lost its ambulance capabilities due to funding shortfalls which had supported fire district sponsored ambulance services. The district board invited PacWest to step in and provide those services toward the end of last year. PacWest serves many communities along the Oregon Coast including Newport and Lincoln City.