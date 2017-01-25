What’s in the future of the Yaquina Head Natural Area? Attend and find out!

Public Meetings Scheduled on Recreation Management Plan for Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has initiated the planning process for the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area (YHONA). The public is invited to learn and comment on the Recreation Area Management Plan. The meetings will offered on the following dates and locations:

January 26, 3-7pm at the BLM Northwest Oregon District Office, at 1717 Fabry Rd SE in Salem.

January 27, 1-4pm at the YHONA Interpretive Center, 750 NW Lighthouse Dr in Newport

January 28, 9am-1pm at the YHONA Interpretive Center, 750 NW Lighthouse Dr in Newport

Managed by the BLM, the YHONA encompasses about 96 acres and is part of the National Lands Conservation System. The plan will evaluate and provide direction on an array of resources including historic, sensitive coastal species, recreation, Native American Tribes, education and interpretation.

Comments must be received by February 9, 2017. Comments can be submitted either through email, post, or hand delivered.

Electronic comments can be sent to bit.ly/YaquinaRAMP or janetjohnson@blm.gov

Postal Mailings to: YHONA, Re: YHONA Recreation Area Management Plan, 750 NW Lighthouse Dr., Newport, OR, 97365

Hand delivered comments can be dropped off at the Interpretive Center during normal business hours.

For additional information visit www.blm.gov/yaquina/.