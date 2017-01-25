Getting “Heart Smart” in Lincoln City

Get ‘heart smart’ with free cholesterol, glucose, BP screenings in Lincoln City

To raise heart health awareness, Samaritan Heart & Vascular Institute is offering free heart health screenings Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Health Professions Education Center, 3011 NE 28th St. in Lincoln City.

Tests take approximately 15 minutes, with the appointment lasting about 30 minutes. Screenings include a full lipid panel with total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. Copies of test results will be provided so participants may follow up with their primary care provider.

Eight hours of fasting is required for accurate test results, and no food or beverages other than water should be consumed after midnight the night before the test. Most medications are okay to take, with water, prior to the screenings. Check with your primary care provider to be sure.

Heart-healthy refreshments will be provided at each screening for people to enjoy after their tests. Registration is required and space is limited. To schedule an appointment, call toll free 1-855-543-2780 (1-855-5-HEART-0).