Making it more convenient to save for retirement



Joel Metlen, Public Engagement Manager for the Oregon State Treasury will speak about the new Oregon Retirement Savings Plan at the Friday, February 10th Lunch Forum at the Side Door Cafe at Eden Hall, 6675 Gleneden Beach Loop, Gleneden Beach.

According to Oregon.gov, starting THIS July, workers in Oregon will have a new, easy way to save for retirement. OregonSaves is for all workers who do not have a retirement savings option at work. It allows employees to save part of their paycheck in their own personally-managed accounts that go with them from one job to the next. The plan will also benefit employers, who won’t need to offer a retirement plan of their own.​​

The Chamber luncheon will begin at 11:45am and the cost will be $13. The luncheon is sponsored by the North Lincoln Hospital Foundation. The public is always invited to attend Chamber Lunch Forums and should RSVP to the Chamber by calling or emailing the Chamber by 5pm Wednesday, February 8th.