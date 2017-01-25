Violent shoplifter at Fred Meyers finally subdued

Newport Police Officers this week responded to the Fred Meyer Store at 150 NE 20th Street, on a report of a violent shoplifter attacking store employees trying to hold for police.

Police officers arrived and learned store employees had observed Christopher Michael White, age 29 of Newport, stealing merchandise from the store. When a Loss Prevention officer attempted to detain White, White used physical force to try to break free and flee the business with the merchandise. Police officers learned that two agents from U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement had been in the business at the time and had assisted the Loss Prevention officer in detaining White.

As Newport Police officers took custody of White, he again began resisting and trying to pull away from officers. While Officers were preparing to place White into the back of a patrol vehicle for transport to the Lincoln County Jail, White struck the side of the patrol vehicle, causing damage.

White was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, and lodged on charges Robbery, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief,Theft and violating his prison parole. White’s bail was set at $100,000.