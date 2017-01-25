Weather or Not: A Chance of Damp

Wednesday, Jan. 25th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sun, clouds and haze, dry, light winds and cool temps yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 52F/40F

Depoe Bay: 49F/32F

Newport: 46F/32F

Waldport: 49F/33F

Yachats: 47F/32F

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,700’, 2,600’ & 3,300’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.27”

Forecast: That weak weather front we discussed yesterday is moving through the Central Coast on schedule this morning, generating some decent cloud cover. Expect a tad of dampness with this system today and tonight, mainly light rain or drizzle. The thermometer climbs to 50F this afternoon and dips to 40F overnight. Tomorrow, there’s a slight chance of showers in the morning followed by partly sunny skies, high 50F. Outlook is for mostly clear and dry Friday and Saturday, a chance of rain Sunday, partly sunny Monday, then rain Tuesday which may signal the beginning of an extended period of wet weather. Temps stay seasonal with highs around 50F and lows 40-45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are spots of ice possible, temperatures 30-35F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are mainly dry, temps 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice and 30-35F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and spots of ice on the pavement, snow flurries, carry chains or traction tires, chains required at Government Camp, temps 20-25F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Rather benign conditions this morning with variable winds 5-10 knots and seas down to 6 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from noon today through tomorrow evening. Next weather system of any consequence is expected Sunday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, drizzle, patchy fog, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

01/25 Wed 10:10 AM 8.79 H

01/25 Wed 05:06 PM 0.16 L

01/25 Wed 11:47 PM 7.25 H

01/26 Thu 04:50 AM 3.84 L

In Short: Clouds, chance of light rain/drizzle, clear and dry, then wet.