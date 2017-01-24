Best way to “Ham it up” is during disasters – big and small

WHAT IS HAM RADIO?

What is amateur radio? Who are amateur radio operators, and what do they do? How do they relay vitally important information between communities in times of disasters – big and bigger? How is amateur radio different from CB and other services? Can I do that? Find out the answers on Thursday, February 2, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Newport 60+ Activity Center.

Mike Eastman (his ham radio call sign N7ONP), will answer these and other questions in a brief conversation. Mike holds an Amateur Extra license from the FCC, teaches ham license classes, and is a volunteer examiner for all classes of amateur licenses. Licensed since 2009, he participates in CERT and Lincoln County Auxiliary Communications Service, and is a Lincoln County Emergency Services volunteer. He enjoys ham radio as a hobby, and as an element of emergency preparedness.

And speaking of emergency preparedness, if anyone can help save lives if the “big one” strikes the coast, Mike Eastman will be at the center of the action helping to pass along damage assessments to the outside world and help local law enforcement, fire-rescue personnel and the National Guard better coordinate search and rescue operations throughout Lincoln County. How would you like to help Mike and his fellow “hams” provide this life preserving service to your community?

For more information, please stop by the Newport 60+ Activity Center, 20 SE 2nd St, Newport, OR, or give us a call at 541-265-9617. For a complete listing of the current activities, exercise classes, trips and events, please see our website: www.newportoregon.gov/sc.