Yachats photographer urging warning signs along the coast

There’s a move afoot to hopefully save some lives along the Oregon Coast. Many have been lost over the years to deadly waves that swept away beach-go’ers who lacked sufficient respect, if not fear, for the deadly power of the sea. Most recently two Eugene teens, a father and his infant son, and a man from Hawaii all perished in the Yachats area.

Local photographer Ken Gagne has used photography in an effort to graphically show how dangerous the waves can be – and how utterly unforgiving.

Gagne has approach state and federal officials to erect signs like the one being held by Brian Hoeh, David Moffitt and Dick Mason. Gagne said that there has been a terrible loss of life along the Oregon Coast in recent years, and that maybe signs with graphic photographs of what it could look like just before being swept to one’s death might make people think twice.

Gagne has received a number of letters of support from the public – some from families who have lost loved ones that got too close to the raging sea. He’s trying to get permission to have such signs erected at Thor’s Well as well as other high risk shore areas along the Oregon Coast.