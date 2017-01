10:03am

Firefighters are racing to a report of house fire next door to 7509 Finisterre. Black smoke showing from the garage.

Address of the home is 7573 Finisterre Drive. Firefighters having trouble gaining access due to lock boxes. No one at home. Sounds like it might be a vacation rental.

10:25am

Firefighters have knocked the fire down. Checking for any smoldering extensions to ensure it’s dead out.