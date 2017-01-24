YACHATS LIONS CLUB ANNOUNCES ANNUAL CRAB FEED!

Saturday, January 29, 2017, the Yachats Lions Club Annual Crab Feed will feature “all the Crab you can eat.” The annual trek to Yachats to eat Dungeness Crab is a tradition for families and groups from across Oregon and Washington. For many years, the Yachats Lions have served over 1,500 pounds of fresh crab to an average of 500 people at the Yachats Commons and the Yachats Lions Hall. The Commons is located on Hwy 101 at the intersection of 101 and 4th St. The Lions Hall is 1 block west of 101 on 4th St.

We have one seating’s available at the Commons, at 12:30 p.m.. The Lions Hall seating starts at 4 p.m. The 12:30 Seating is for groups and anyone who may wish to eat early. The Lions Hall seating is open to first come first serve cafeteria style seating. Some folks like Lions Hall best as they get a chance to meet new people.

Debra Novgrod, coordinator of the popular crab feed this year says, “We get great support from the community and local businesses in Yachats, Waldport and Newport. South Beach Fish Market cooks and cleans the best tasting local crab you ever ate.” Novgrod added, “In addition to all the Crab you can eat (until the food is gone) the menu includes: Coleslaw, French Bread, Baked Beans, Coffee, Soda & GREAT FUN!”

The $40. per person tickets are available by mail: Yachats Lions Crab Feed, P.O. Box 66, Yachats, OR 97498. By phone call Kevin or Peggy at 541-563-5629 or E-mail order to lionscrabfeed2017@gmail.com indicating time and venue. Judith’s Kitchen Tools in Yachats.

All proceeds supports Lions Community service projects with scholarships to graduating high school seniors, food pantries, the Pre-school and after school programs of the Yachats Youth and Family program, South Lincoln Resources programs and eyeglasses for children and adults.

With the motto “WE SERVE,” Yachats Lions Club is celebrating 65 years of service to Yachats and South Lincoln County. The Yachats Lions Thrift Store, across 4th Street from the Yachats Commons, has served our community for more than 40 years.