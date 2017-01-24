Two things from the Siletz Library – Happy 10th Birthday and a fundraiser!

Siletz Public Library 10th Birthday Party Please mark your calendar and plan to attend our annual Siletz Library Birthday Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11th.We are also having a “Buy a Chair for Your Library” challenge! Our meeting room chairs need to be replaced! Can you believe that our new library is 10 years old?? Yes it is!! We are asking anyone who believes that libraries are an integral part of the community, to sponsor a chair for a small donation of $25.00 per chair. We will honor these tax deductible donations by putting a laminated label with the names of the donors on the underside of the new chairs. Anyone interested may send their donation and name they would like to go on the chair to:“Buy A Chair for Your Library” Project, Siletz Public Library , PO Box 130 , Siletz Oregon 97380.

AND!!

Please be part of this important event for our wonderful Siletz Pubic Library! The Siletz Valley Friends of the Library (SVFOL) will provide free slices of birthday cake and refreshments from 1:00pm – 4:00pm. We will be raising funds to continue to maintain our beautiful 10-year-old library building and grounds by selling books, baked goods and better quality rummage items at our event. You may also stop by our library anytime during the “Love Your Siletz Library” month of February, select a “candle” from the paper mache’ library birthday cake and purchase the item written on the “flame” as a birthday gift for our library.

If you would like to donate good quality rummage items (no clothing or shoes, please), or wrapped home baked goodies, you can drop your donations off at the library anytime between 10 AM and 6 PM on Friday, February 10th, or between 10 AM and Noon on Saturday, February 11th. (Please remember to note if baked goods contain any common allergens.) For more information, please call Sally Jennings at 541-444-2687 or Siletz Public Library at 541-444-2855.