Weather or Not: Ridin’ the Seesaw

Tuesday, Jan. 24th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sun, clouds, warmish afternoon, light winds, frosty this morning.

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 52F/38F

Depoe Bay: 56F/32F

Newport: 52F/32F

Waldport: 53F/33F

Yachats: 51F/33F

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 5 mph/Altimeter: 30.14”

Forecast: Talk about your proverbial seesaw, this week’s projections have been up and down with no clear direction. The one thing in common is that mainly mild conditions are expected. Today started off much colder than predictions as we got down to freezing with some patchy fog; the rest of the day look for partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds and a high of 50F. Tonight, mostly cloudy, low about 35F. There’s a slight chance of showers tomorrow and the mercury rises to 50F. Outlook is for the seesaw ride to continue with possible showers Thursday morning but becoming partly sunny later in the day, mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, a chance of showers Sunday, and then back to mostly sunny Monday. Temperatures should be around normal for late January – highs near 50F and lows 40-45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are spots of ice, temperatures 25-30F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways also have icy patches, some freezing fog, temps 25-30F. The Columbia River Gorge has areas of ice and 25-30F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow on the pavement, carry chains or traction tires, cold with temps 10-20F. * A map of the latest Northwest Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: NE winds are 5-15 knots this morning with seas 9 feet at 13 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through 9:00am this morning. Mainly sane conditions are expected for the rest of this week albeit seas will probably remain above 10 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, patchy fog, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

01/24 Tue 09:26 AM 8.53 H

01/24 Tue 04:28 PM 0.61 L

01/24 Tue 11:09 PM 6.87 H

01/25 Wed 04:05 AM 4.06 L

In Short: Mainly clear and dry, but slight chance of showers at times.