Up to a couple of years of bridge work facing Lincoln City

ODOT’s Jerry Wolcott told the Lincoln City City Council Monday night that a lot of bridge work will be slowing down traffic coming through Lincoln City starting early next year. Two bridges – the one at D-River – the other crossing Schooner Creek – must be re-inforced. They’re both getting old.

Wolcott said it could take up to two years to get both bridges back into shape which will yield another 20 years or more of use by Highway 101 motorists. Wolcott said they’d like to start the projects in early 2018.

He said crews will re-inforce and repair what’s already there with additional improvements to the sidewalks and bridge railings. Wolcott was asked by City Councilor Riley Hoagland whether a path under either or both bridges could be added. Wolcott answered that it’s possible but he’d have to look in to it.

Work will begin this time next year. Since the work deals primarily with the undersides of the bridges, weather won’t be such a big factor in their work schedule. Traffic will be slowed through the bridge work zone.

Jay Roelof of the Congregational Church of Lincoln City came up to the city council microphone to announce to the council and to the community that the Congregational Church has been really stretched thin this winter providing a warming shelter and food for many of Lincoln City’s homeless driven indoors by the area’s unusually cold and, at times, snowy winter.

Roelof says when temperatures get cold enough, which included Monday night, they open part of their church for those desperately needing a warm, safe and secure place to sleep. The church provides not only that, but an evening meal, and a breakfast kit, and a little something for lunch. Roelof said that this winter’s hard weather and large numbers of homeless have worn heavily on church volunteers who provide the labor, serve the food, stay up at night to keep things quiet and even provide some of the donations that makes the shelter work.

Roelof appealed to the community over the city council’s television program for more volunteers to help out because, he says, there’s going to be more nights that are just too cold and rainy for anyone to stay outside. He said the Congregational Church really needs some help in keeping the operation going.

Those who would like to be a volunteer (and no one has to be there completely overnight) just call Sharon Padilla at 541-992-5478. They can really use all the help they can get.