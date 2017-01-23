Pacific Trombone Quartet returns to Lincoln City Cultural Center

PACIFIC TROMBONE QUARTET RETURNS TO LINCOLN CITY FOR A SUNDAY NIGHT CONCERT ON JAN. 29

LINCOLN CITY – It’s become an annual event, a bell-weather of January arts and culture in Lincoln City: the annual visit from the Pacific Trombone Quartet. Four slides, four bells, four spit-valves, everything will be quadrupled this Sunday, Jan. 29, as the Lincoln City Cultural Center presents the brassy return of the PTQ.

They’re planning a varied program of contemporary, classical and musical theatre music, all arranged for the unusual format of four trombones. Showtime at the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City, is 7 pm. For tickets, head to lincolncityculturalcenter.org.

The members of the Pacific Trombone Quartet are Greg Scholl, John Warton, Ken Biggs and David Bryan. These four professionals stay busy playing for orchestras, symphonies and universities all over the Portland metro area, but they still make time for this slide-project. In Lincoln City, on Jan. 29, they will also feature a fifth player on contrabass, John Ohnstad. The program will feature selections by Georg Philipp Telemann, Leslie Bassett, David Raskin (“Laura”) and more.

Tickets, on sale now at the cultural center, are $17 general (with a $2 discount for LCCC members) and free for children under 12.