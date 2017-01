The Newport Public Works Department announces the closure of the south side of NW Beach Drive and the Nye Beach Turnaround tomorrow, Tuesday 01/24/2017, from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. Coastal Refrigeration has been given a right-of-way permit for this temporary road closure. They will be using a crane to place a refrigeration unit on top of a business building at that location. Please be alert to construction vehicles and equipment in the area.